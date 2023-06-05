Ports of LA, Long Beach return to normal operations amid ongoing labor dispute

The shippers industry group, Pacific Maritime Association, in a tweet further claimed International Longshore and Warehouse Union also staged similar work actions that "shut down or severely impacted terminal actions at the ports of Oakland, Tacoma, Seattle and Hueneme.''

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were reopen and operating normally Monday, following reported labor issues that shut down the facilities for at least one day last week.

On Friday, shortages of workers led to some marine terminals at the port complex being effectively shut down.

The shippers industry group, Pacific Maritime Association, said the shutdowns were linked to work actions by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, saying ports at Oakland, Tacoma, Seattle and Hueneme were also impacted.

Shippers and the union have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement which would cover more than 22,000 longshore workers at 29 U.S. West Coast ports. Their previous agreement expired on July 1, 2022.

ILWU says negotiations have not broken down.

Willie Adams, president of ILWU, said last week in a statement the two parties are working hard to reach an agreement.

"We aren't going to settle for an economic package that doesn't recognize the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce that lifted the shipping industry to record profits,'' Adams said.

Similarly, the ports effectively shut down for two days in April because of work shortages. But the union claimed it was the result of workers taking time off for religious holidays and for attending a union meeting.

