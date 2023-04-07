LA, Long Beach ports close because of worker shortage during contract talks

Many union workers at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports stayed home Thursday and Friday, leading to a shutdown of operations.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have closed due to widespread worker shortages linked to ongoing contract talks.

Unions representing workers at the two ports are in talks for a new contract.

The ILWU Local 13 withheld workers from their shifts starting Thursday evening, according to the Pacific Maritime Association, which represents shipping employers on the West Coast.

"The action by the Union has effectively shut down the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach - the largest gateway for maritime trade in the United States," the PMA said.

The closures come as cargo volumes have already dropped from peak levels a year ago.

The Port of Los Angeles released a statement saying it is continuing to communicate with the ILWU and the PMA to support a return to normal operations.

"Resuming cargo operations at America's busiest port complex is critical to maintaining confidence to our customers and supply chain stakeholders," Port of Los Angeles officials said.

Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero released a statement: "Four of the Port's container terminals are closed for the day, today, April 7. Terminal operators at the affected sites said they made the decision to close when workers did not report for their shifts this morning. We have no further information as to the situation, but it is expected that normal, regularly scheduled hours and operations will resume tomorrow."