man killed

Man falls to his death on ship at Port of Los Angeles, authorities say

Firefighters and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was "beyond medical help," they said.

Thursday, January 26, 2023 1:51AM
A man fell to his death on a ship at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man fell to his death on a ship at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the man fell approximately 50 feet down onto the deck of a ship from the superstructure.

It's unclear what caused the man to fall from the structure.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been notified and the incident will be handed over to the Los Angeles Port Police.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

