Robbery suspect shot and killed by deputy in West Hollywood

ByTim Caputo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 6:26AM
A robbery suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in a West Hollywood neighborhood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A robbery suspect was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in a West Hollywood neighborhood Saturday.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Gardener Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspected robber died at a hospital after being shot. Detectives told Eyewitness News that the man was suspected of robbing a convenience store around the corner, but deputies caught up with him in the middle of N. Gardner Street - an area packed with apartments and homes.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting. An investigation continued late Saturday.

