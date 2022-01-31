acts of kindness

Portola HS basketball player who was target of racial slurs during game gifted $20,000 for college

"I couldn't allow that to be Makai's last basketball experience," said the Orange County businessman who offered his support.
EMBED <>More Videos

Student athlete who was target of racial slurs gets $20K for college

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Portola High School basketball player who was the target of racial slurs during a game received a big surprise from an Orange County businessman who felt he needed to step in and make a change.

During a match-up against Laguna Hills High earlier this month, a Laguna Hills student who was in the stands began taunting Makai Brown.

The student was heard in game footage shouting, "Who let him out of his cage? He's a monkey!" and "Where is his slave owner? Chain him up! Who let him off the chains?" as the teen was shooting free throws.

EMBED More News Videos

Saddleback Valley Unified School District officials say "inappropriate and inflammatory racist comments" were made by a Laguna Hills High School student.



JJ Jones, a businessman and mentor in Orange County, heard of the incident and immediately offered his support.

"I couldn't allow that to be Makai's last basketball experience so I called in my super friends to change the narrative," he said.

Jones awarded the teen a $20,000 scholarship toward his academic career, an opportunity to work as an intern with a sports agent along with one-on-one basketball training. The surprise was captured on video and shared on Instagram.

In a statement released shortly after the incident occurred, Saddleback Valley Unified School District Superintendent Crystal Turner described the taunts as "inappropriate and inflammatory racist comments."

"The language and connotations expressed by the words used do not represent the culture, attitudes, or feelings of the students and staff of LHHS, nor those of Saddleback Valley Unified School District," Turner said.

READ ALSO | Portola High principal condemns racist taunts hurled at basketballer during Laguna Hills game

In a statement, state Sen. Dave Min of Irvine said: "This incident was by no means unique. Whether it's racist comments at Board of Supervisor meetings or Nazi banners hung from our highway overpasses or a Ku Klux Klan rally, hate is on the rise, and it's unfortunately unfolding in schools across Orange County."

The district said the Laguna Hills student who made the remarks was identified, counseled and disciplined.

Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan said in a statement: "This is not a one-time incident -- I have received numerous complaints from families and Irvine coaches about Saddleback sports' culture.

"I am asking SVUSD to conduct an investigation into the coach and other staff regarding their involvement in incidents like this and bring forward appropriate actions taken," Khan said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylaguna hillsorange countyirvinescholarshiphigh schoolrace relationsathletesracismacts of kindnesshigh school sportsschool athleticsbasketballfeel goodstudentsrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Santa Ana mail carrier surprises boy with cancer with his own truck
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
Man talks mission to help homeless in LA: Be kind, but do something
Kanye West buys nearly all 4,000 toys for Chicago toy drive
TOP STORIES
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over 49ers
Mother killed after falling from party bus was days from 30th birthday
Cheslie Kryst, 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant, dies at 30
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes north San Diego County
Westbound 91 Freeway through Corona reopens ahead of schedule
Elon Musk offers teen $5K to delete Twitter account tracking his jet
Show More
'Falling iguanas' in Florida forecast amid cold snap
SpaceX rocket booster to crash into moon, space experts say
Truckers protest COVID vaccine mandate to cross Canada-US border
Suspect arrested in violent doorstep robbery, LAPD says
Asian Americans rally in 6 US cities to combat racism, violence
More TOP STORIES News