Porto's Bakery is hiring for all positions at all locations

The iconic Southland bakery is hiring for all positions at all locations!
The company is hosting a job fair at the Buena Park location off Beach Boulevard on Wednesday. The event is expected to last until 2 p.m.
Starting pay is around $15 and includes health benefits, paid vacation, a 401K and an employee discount.
Porto's has locations in Glendale, Burbank, West Covina, Downey and one in Northridge coming soon.
For more information, visit www.nowhiring.com/portos.
