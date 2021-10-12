New Porto's Bakery and Cafe in Northridge set to open in January

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5274645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eye on L.A. is giving you an all access pass to go behind the scenes of some of L.A.'s most beloved and iconic spots.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new Porto's location in Northridge is only a few months away from its grand opening.Porto's representatives said they wanted to open in November, but delays related to construction have forced them to push the date back a bit.But the wait is nearly over for those drool-worthy potato balls and cheese rolls -- the new location is expected to open in January!The eatery will be located at the Northridge Fashion Center, where the Sears Auto Center used to be. The beloved bakery will be hiring soon for all positions.In the meantime, the bakery has been participating in the Wednesday farmers market at the mall to give the neighborhood a taste of what's to come!The new Porto's is the bakery's sixth location in Southern California.