Rapper Post Malone is donating 10,000 of his sold out Crocs to frontline workers

The shoes are well known for their comfortableness, and the Duet Max Clog II marks Malone's fifth collaboration with the company.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Frontline workers across the country are getting their hands on some Crocs many others cannot.

Musicians on Call, an organization which brings live and recorded music to the bedside of patients in health care facilities, has announced that Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is gifting 10,000 pairs of his sold out Duet Max Clog II Crocs to frontline workers at 70 hospitals across the country.

The nonprofit shared photos of some of the workers with the hard to come by shoes on their social media accounts.

"As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort!," the caption on an Instagram photo from the charity's verified account read. "Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone's fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!"

The shoes are well known for their comfortableness, and the Duet Max Clog II marks Malone's fifth collaboration with the company. They were released last month and like the proceeding pairs sold out in less than a day.

Crocs has also had collaborations with singer Justin Bieber and the restaurant KFC.

CNN has reached out to reps for Malone for comment.

