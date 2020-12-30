California student's mural honors frontline healthcare workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6218293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Healthcare workers at St. Agnes Medical Center will have a bit of a boost when they pull into work, thanks to a local artist.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A new mural in the state capital is honoring the frontline healthcare workers who are tirelessly treating COVID-19 patients.The colorful work of art in Sacramento is called "Essential Heroes." It shows four medical workers wearing protective gear on the side of a building in the downtown area.The artist behind the piece is a graduate of Sacramento State.She said she wanted to honor those on the frontlines now more than ever, as a second surge of COVID cases impacts state hospitals.