California student's mural honors frontline healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A new mural in the state capital is honoring the frontline healthcare workers who are tirelessly treating COVID-19 patients.

The colorful work of art in Sacramento is called "Essential Heroes." It shows four medical workers wearing protective gear on the side of a building in the downtown area.

The artist behind the piece is a graduate of Sacramento State.

She said she wanted to honor those on the frontlines now more than ever, as a second surge of COVID cases impacts state hospitals.

Healthcare workers at St. Agnes Medical Center will have a bit of a boost when they pull into work, thanks to a local artist.

