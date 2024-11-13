Firefighters knock down 1-acre brush fire on hillside near mansions in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- A 1-acre brush fire broke out Wednesday morning on a hillside near a row of multimillion-dollar homes in Pacific Palisades, prompting a quick response from more than 60 firefighters on the ground and in the air.

The slow-moving blaze erupted before 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Palisades Drive, just north of Sunset Boulevard. Video from AIR7 showed Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters performing water drops at the scene.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

Just after 10:30 a.m., a single-file line of firefighters were seen marching up the hillside to attack the flames.

No evacuation orders were issued in connection with the fire, which was initially reported as 5 acres before being revised down.

By 11 a.m., firefighters had stopped the flames' forward progress, according to the LAFD.

"Due to the steep terrain and the work required to conduct a mop up operation, all resources will remain on scene," the Fire Department said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was unknown.