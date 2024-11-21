Man dead, woman injured after car crashes into light pole in Redondo Beach

REDODNO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed and a woman was left injured after a fiery crash in which a car crashed into a light pole in Redondo Beach.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near Palos Verdes Boulevard and South Catalina Avenue, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Both the man and the woman were in the car when they crashed into a light pole, causing the car to erupt in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The man, who was driving the car, died. The adult woman was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries. Neither of them have been identified.

An investigation is now underway to determine what may have caused the crash.