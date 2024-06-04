1 dead, 1 hurt after man shoots at multiple passing cars in San Jacinto

One person is dead and another person injured after deputies say a man was shooting at passing cars in San Jacinto.

One person is dead and another person injured after deputies say a man was shooting at passing cars in San Jacinto.

One person is dead and another person injured after deputies say a man was shooting at passing cars in San Jacinto.

One person is dead and another person injured after deputies say a man was shooting at passing cars in San Jacinto.

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and another person injured after deputies say a man was shooting at passing cars in San Jacinto.

The incident unfolded around 7 a.m. Monday near West Seventh and South San Jacinto streets, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Multiple cars were struck by gunfire, as well as two people. One of the victims, identified as 42-year-old Victor Hugo Leon, died at the hospital.

The suspected shooter, 39-year-old Julio Cesar Rodarte, was arrested for murder and ten counts of attempted murder. His motive is not clear.