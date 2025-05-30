Chase suspect dies after crashing into light pole in Boyle Heights, authorities say

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead after a brief police chase ended in a crash in the Boyle Heights area early Friday morning.

The pursuit started at 3:14 a.m. at Indiana Street and Gleason Avenue in East Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just a few minutes later, authorities say the suspect was speeding and crashed into a light pole at Soto Street and Washington Boulevard.

The driver tried running away on foot before he was taken into custody. While he was being apprehended, the CHP says he suffered a medical emergency and collapsed. He died at the scene.

Additional details about what led up to the crash, or what the suspect was being pursued for were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

