1 dead after semi slams into stalled car on 15 Freeway in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a wild crash that was caught on video on the 15 Freeway in the Barstow area.

Warning: The video in the media player above may be difficult to watch.

The crash happened Monday night after a car stalled in the slow lane just south of Hodge Road.

A good Samaritan stopped nearby and used a spotlight to warn other drivers. However, a semi-truck didn't stop in time and slammed into the stalled sedan.

The California Highway Patrol and fire crews rushed in and tried CPR, but the driver in the sedan did not survive.

The semi-truck driver stayed on scene to cooperate with investigators.