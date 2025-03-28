1 person shot during deputy-involved shooting in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot early Friday morning in a deputy shooting in Dana Point.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at a residential complex near Corniche and Camino del Avion. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the person who called 911 said they could hear a woman screaming.

Details are limited, but the sheriff's department said soon after deputies arrived to the scene, the shooting unfolded.

One person was shot and sent to a local hospital in an unknown condition, authorities said. No deputies were injured.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.