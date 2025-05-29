1 injured in violent confrontation near Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after a violent confrontation at an apartment complex in Glendale.

The incident happened near the AMLI Lex On Orange complex at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Orange STreet.

Details about what exactly happened were limited, but the Glendale Police Department said officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It's unclear what type of injuries the victim sustained or how badly they were hurt.

No arrests have been made.