1 killed, 3 injured in crash on NB 405 Freeway in Westwood area; 1 dog also killed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and three others were injured Friday evening in a crash on the 405 Freeway in the Westwood area, authorities said.

It happened just before 7 p.m. along the northbound lanes, just north of Wilshire Boulevard.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

Authorities said a woman, who was identified only as a 72-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the fire department. A third person, a 60-year-old woman, was listed in fair condition.

The fire department said a dog was also killed in the crash and another dog that was involved remains missing.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The No. 3, 4 and 5 lanes of the 405 remained closed as investigators worked to clear the scene. The California Highway Patrol said the lanes would be blocked off for at least three hours.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.