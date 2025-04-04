1 person fatally shot on freeway transition road in South LA

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting on a freeway connector road in South Los Angeles that left one person dead.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting on a freeway connector road in South Los Angeles that left one person dead.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting on a freeway connector road in South Los Angeles that left one person dead.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting on a freeway connector road in South Los Angeles that left one person dead.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting on a freeway connector road in South Los Angeles that left one person dead.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday at the interchange from the southbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 105 Freeway.

It's unclear what led to the shooting but CHP said the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Video obtained by ABC7 shows what appeared to be family and friends of the victim speaking with authorities at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert that closed both freeways for several hours while they investigated the shooting. All lanes reopened just after 6 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.