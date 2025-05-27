1 person hurt in car-to-car shooting on 710 Freeway in Compton, deputies say

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was hurt in a car-to-car shooting on the 710 Freeway in Compton on Memorial Day, according to sheriff's deputies.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said the driver of a silver Jeep pulled into a gas station at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue around 5:20 p.m. and asked for help after being shot.

The victim was reportedly shot in the leg by someone in another vehicle while driving on the 710 Freeway. They were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

An investigation is underway to determine where exactly the shooting happened.

The search for the shooter is ongoing. The sheriff's department did not immediately release any information about the possible suspect vehicle.