1 person killed after being trapped in overturned boat off Redondo Beach coast

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and five people were rescued after a small boat overturned off the Redondo Beach coast.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. Authorities were called out for an overturned 25-foot boat about two miles off the coast where five people were clinging to the side.

They were able to rescue the five people and bring them back to shore for evaluation. They were described as being in stable condition without major injuries.

But a sixth person who had been on the 25-foot boat had not surfaced and was believed to be trapped inside.

Rescue divers went underwater and after searching for about 45 minutes found the missing person trapped inside the boat. They brought the person to the surface and attempted CPR but it was unsuccessful. The person was declared dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how the boat overturned.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

