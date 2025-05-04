1 person killed, 1 critically injured in ATV collision in Inland Empire, deputies say

The sheriff's department said someone was taken into custody at the scene, though further details about what charges they might be facing were unknown.

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a traffic collision involving an ATV Saturday evening in the city of Perris in the Inland Empire.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene at Walnut Avenue and El Nido Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

The person driving the ATV was found dead at the scene, and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

Video from the scene shows a black sedan with heavy damage and deployed airbags.

Further information about the person taken into custody and what exactly led up to the deadly crash was not immediately available.