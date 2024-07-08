1 person killed, multiple people injured in Ontario shooting

A man was killed Sunday when a shooting broke out in an Ontario neighborhood.

A man was killed Sunday when a shooting broke out in an Ontario neighborhood.

A man was killed Sunday when a shooting broke out in an Ontario neighborhood.

A man was killed Sunday when a shooting broke out in an Ontario neighborhood.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed Sunday when a shooting broke out in an Ontario neighborhood.

Officers were sent to the 1100 block of East Nocta Street around 5:20 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found the man dead at the scene. Police said multiple people were injured and sent to hospitals though it's unclear how many and their conditions are unknown.

One person was taken into custody for an unrelated arrest warrant, according to police, but no one has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting but according to witnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News, the shooting stemmed from some sort of altercation. Someone was allegedly fighting with the victim's brother when the victim got involved and shots were fired, according to witnesses.

Police are still working to gather information.