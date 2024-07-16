1-year-old in Apple Valley hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl; parents arrested

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother and father in Apple Valley were arrested Monday after the couple's one-year-old child was exposed to fentanyl at their home, authorities said.

Austin Avina, 27, and Carla Veltri, 22, were booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of child cruelty.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a deputy responded to the couple's home in the 9600 Block of Bowen Ranch Road after the child was hospitalized.

"Through the investigation, it was confirmed the exposure occurred at home while with the parents," read a statement from the sheriff's department.

The child has since been released from the hospital, though their condition remains unknown.

Avina and Veltri are being held on $100,000 bail each.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy S. Alvarez at the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station by calling 760-552-6800. You can also submit an anonymous tip via We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.