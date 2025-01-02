10 shot outside nightclub in Queens by multiple gunmen; no arrests

NEW YORK -- An active investigation was underway Thursday morning as police tried to track down three to four men who shot at a crowd of people in New York City.

It happened outside of the Amazura nightclub on 144th Place in Queens. Officials said 10 people were injured.

More than 30 bullet markers could be seen down on the street and the crime scene unit was searching the area.

A private event was taking place at the space with about 90 people inside when shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Among the panicked crowd were six women and four men between the ages of 16-20 who were injured in the gunfire.

The NYPD said it was a dangerous scene as about 30 shots were fired before the suspects got away in a gray Infiniti with out-of-state plates.

"Four males walked towards the venue, three to four males began firing over 30 times in the direction of the people outside the venue hitting multiple victims," said Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, NYPD. "There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these acts of violence. Those responsible will be brought to justice."

Police say this was not an act of terror and they are investigating whether the mass shooting might be gang-related.

All of the injured victims are expected to survive.