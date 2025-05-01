$10,000 reward offered in shooting death of 21-year-old nursing student in Westmont area

WESTMONT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 21-year-old nursing student in the Westmont area.

Lanai Dees was killed in the early hours of Nov. 17, 2024.

She was driving her car near Century Boulevard and Wilton Place when authorities said someone in a dark-colored SUV drove past her vehicle and shot her in the head. Dees then crashed into a concrete staircase in the alley and died at the scene.

The suspects remain at large.

Her family spoke at a news conference Thursday, issuing an emotional plea for any tips that could help investigators.

"I wouldn't want this pain on any parent," said Lanai's mother, Dahlin Dees. "It's the deepest pain you will ever feel in your life."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to submit an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.