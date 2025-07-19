$10,000 reward offered after hundreds of firearms stolen from freight trains in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A $10,000 reward was announced Friday for information leading to those responsible for stealing hundreds of firearms from freight trains in Los Angeles last month.

The thefts occurred in early to mid-June from Union Pacific trains passing through Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Missouri-bound trains originated in Long Beach and "were hit in what investigators call targeted thefts," according to a bureau social media post.

Empty gun boxes were later discovered in Long Beach and in the Riverside County communities of Coachella and Mecca.

Anyone with information about the thefts was urged to contact ATF by calling 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or email atftips@atf.gov.