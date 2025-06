12-year-old boy killed in Sherman Oaks crash, officials say

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy was killed after a car crashed into a parked moving van in Sherman Oaks Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 10:17 a.m. on Woodman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim pronounced dead at the scene was sitting in the front passenger seat. An adult woman and 10-year-old boy were transported after the crash, but did not have any apparent injuries.

Additional details about the incident were not available.