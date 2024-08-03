13 burglaries reported in Encino-Sherman Oaks area in July; residents on edge

Burglars targeted yet another multimillion dollar home late Thursday night in the Encino area, the latest in a series of break-ins targeting large residences in the area.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More homes in the San Fernando Valley have been burglarized, leaving residents on edge.

"I don't know why there's so many robberies because I hear every morning on the news, I hear, 'Robberies, robberies, robberies,'" said Encino resident Larisa Vinnitskay.

Officials said the residents left their home near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Lindley Avenue, and when they returned, they found shattered glass and the home ransacked. One neighbor who spoke with Eyewitness News but did not want to be identified said the area has been targeted before.

"There was a group of three guys who were hitting this neighborhood, and they eventually caught him," said the neighbor. "We put up some spikes on our fence and yeah, it definitely makes you a little more worried."

Also on Thursday night, there another burglary in Sherman Oaks. Investigators said the thieves smashed a glass door to get into a home.

The suspects were confronted by the homeowner and ran out. So far, there have been 13 burglaries in July in the Encino-Sherman Oaks area.

Vinnitskay said she was the victim of an armed robbery two years ago. She's still too terrified to talk about it.

"I came home, I just opened my door and the guy puts a gun on my head and five guys go inside and start running through the house, looking for somebody there," she recalled. "It was me and my husband. My husband was watching TV."

Detectives are looking at all the cases, but so far, they aren't sure if they are connected. Another resident who was identified only as a Mabel said she recently moved to Sherman Oaks, so the crime spree is alarming.

"I wasn't aware of the crime in the area," she said. "We typically put up cameras and a security system, so we're going to make sure we get that up right away."

The Los Angeles Police Department said it's increasing patrols in the areas affected.