Motorcycle club in Lancaster raises money and awareness to help fellow veterans in need

The 1776 Patriots of America Motorcycle Club in Lancaster holds an annual fundraiser to help veterans who are struggling, no matter the problem.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a patriotic day at Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson in Lancaster, where the 1776 Patriots of America Motorcycle Club gathered for its annual Veterans Fundraiser.

"To help veterans that are in need, that are in that gap, that gray area," said Doc Manzo with Patriots of America. "So, we have veterans that become homeless after getting out of the service or just have hard times."

"A lot of these veterans that we help fall into a gray area from the VA, and they don't qualify for all the help, which is where me and Doc kind of come in, because we've been in that grey area," said Abraham Plascencia, a Navy veteran.

Many members of the club know what it's like.

"Eight years ago, I was homeless, and I finally got back on my feet, and about four years ago, I was doing pretty good, and I was like, 'Man, now you know what? As a veteran, I feel like I should help others,'" Manzo said.

This is the fourth year of the event -- with a poker run, car and bike show, and plenty of activities for the family.

"It's a big event that I like, just seeing the smiles and helping people. It's a great feeling," said Trouble Valtierra with Patriots of America.

The money raised goes straight to basic needs for veterans, big and small -- everything from furniture to bikes for the kids.

"If we come across veterans or somebody that knows a veteran that there's a need, and we have funds, we're able to help them. Maybe with their light bill or something like that, if they're struggling but don't qualify for some of those bigger programs out there, that's where we fill in that gap," Manzo said.