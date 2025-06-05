18-year-old shot and killed in Norwalk identified, shooter remains at large

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- As Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives continue their investigation into the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man, authorities have identified the victim.

Deputies responded to a home on Pioneer Boulevard and Los Alisos Circle around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they located Giovanni Bliss Chavez suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Chavez died on the driveway of the home, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives say that Chavez was shot after getting into an argument with another person. Video from AIR7 of the scene Wednesday showed what appeared to be a bat lying next to the victim.

No information about the suspect was immediately available. The shooter remains on the loose.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.