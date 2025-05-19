2 arrested after burglary at Nike store in downtown LA

24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Monday, May 19, 2025 5:10PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were arrested in a burglary at a Nike store in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at the location on Broadway and 6th Street.

When officers arrived, the suspects ran out of the store, triggering a high-speed pursuit.

Eventually, several people got out of the car and tried to run away. Officers took the two suspects into custody and were able to recover merchandise from the vehicle.

Police believe the pair is also connected to another burglary at a different shoe store in Compton.

The incident remains under investigation.

