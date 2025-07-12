Congress members denied entry to Adelanto Detention Center while attempting to conduct oversight

Two members of Congress were denied access to an ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, in what they said was a violation of federal law.

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two California congressional representatives were denied access to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center on Friday, in what they say is a violation of federal law and part of a broader effort to obstruct oversight of immigration detention facilities.

Reps. Raul Ruiz, D-Coachella Valley, and Norma Torres, D-Pomona, arrived at the privately run detention center on a scheduled visit only to find the main gate padlocked shut.

"This is an obstruction of the law," Ruiz told a guard at the facility padlocking the gate. "This is a violation of the law and we have the right to come in and ask questions."

Torres echoed the frustration. "Denying members of Congress access to private detention facilities like Adelanto isn't just disrespectful, it is dangerous, it is illegal and it is a desperate attempt to hide the abuse happening behind these walls," she said.

The lawmakers say they followed existing protocols for congressional visits, which under a 2024 federal law do not require prior authorization. Still, last month U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued updated guidance requiring members of Congress to give 72-hour notice before visiting ICE detention centers.

In an email dated July 7, 2025, Eyewitness News reviewed a request from Ruiz's office to DHS to visit the Adelanto Detention Center on Friday, July 11 a request that complied with the 72hour notice requirement. However, in a statement to Eyewitness News, ICE said it now requires seven days' notice.

"Representative Obernolte was scheduled for an approved, authorized visit to the Adelanto ICE Processing Facility in Adelanto, California scheduled for July 11, 2025. Rep. Obernolte followed current DHS policy requiring a minimum of seven days' notice for visits to detention facilities. Congressman Raul Ruiz and Congresswoman Norma Torres showed up to Rep. Obernolte's approved visit; ignoring the established DHS directive regarding visiting ICE facilities. They were advised that ICE would be more than happy to accommodate their visit-provided it was scheduled in accordance with DHS policy.

ICE is always happy to accommodate members of Congress who wish to tour detention facilities but asks that they follow established procedures-critical for ensuring the safety of detainees and staff, and safe/orderly facility operations."

Ruiz's office also disputes that characterization, stating they gave Rep. Jay Obernolte's office a courtesy call ahead of their visit and noted that their appointment times were scheduled two hours apart.

The facility, run by the private GEO Group, is the largest ICE detention center in California, with the capacity to house nearly 2,000 detainees.

Just weeks earlier, a separate congressional delegation reported what they called "inhumane and unsafe conditions" inside the Adelanto facility. Ruiz said he hoped to verify whether conditions had improved.

"I came here today to ensure that the residents in my district being held in this facility are being protected from these inhumane conditions," he said.

Torres called the denial of entry politically motivated. "The targeting of our state of California, our communities, our families, friends, neighbors, is simply political theater," she said.

Ruiz added that the ability to conduct unannounced visits is critical for transparency. "Unannounced visits help ensure transparency and accountability," he said. "But this visit was announced according to their own procedures and we have to ask, what are they trying to hide?"