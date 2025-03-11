2 taken into custody after Anaheim chase in connection with investigation, authorities say

24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 4:00PM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit came to an end in Anaheim overnight.

The chase ended around 9:30 p.m. Monday at Cerritos Avenue and Brookhurst Street.

Authorities said the car was being chased in connection with an investigation, but they did not provide details. There are reports it is connected to a murder in Los Angeles County.

Eyewitness News has repeatedly reached out to the sheriff's department regarding that, but we're still awaiting confirmation.

