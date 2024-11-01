2 dead, 6 injured in Orlando shooting during Halloween celebrations

ORLANDO -- At least two people are dead and six others have been injured in a Halloween night shooting in downtown Orlando, police said.

Police in Orlando, Florida, first received reports of a shooting at around 1 a.m. and immediately responded to the scene, the Orland Police said in an early morning press conference on Friday.

Authorities confirmed that at least two people were killed and six others have been injured in the shooting and that a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

The victims were taken to hospital and range in age from 19 to 39, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities also said there were approximately 100 officers working the downtown area at the time of the shooting.

The Orlando Police have not disclosed a motive in the shooting but said that the gunman appeared very deliberate in his movements, passing by several officers while armed with a handgun and making his way through the crowd.

The unnamed 17-year-old suspect has a previous arrest history and was arrested in 2023 for grand theft, police confirmed.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.