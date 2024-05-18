2 dogs killed, another rescued after fire erupts at Canoga Park home

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two dogs were killed and another was rescued after a fire erupted Saturday morning at a "densely packed" home in Canoga Park, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 7:17 a.m. to 21724 W. Napa St., just east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, had the stubborn blaze out within 30 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Firefighters began an "exhaustive search" of the 1,320-square-feet, single-story home and discovered one of three missing dogs alive, the LAFD's Brian Humphrey said. Firefighters provided supportive care to the dog. The other two dogs were found dead in the smoke-filled structure.

The three adult residents were away from the home at the time of the fire, Humphrey added. No human injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates were still being investigated.