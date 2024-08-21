2 people hospitalized, 3 cats dead after fire rips through North Hollywood home

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two family members were rushed to the hospital and three pet cats died after a fire ripped through a North Hollywood home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. on Sarah Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials say a working smoke alarm alerted the people inside the home about the fire. By the time firefighters arrived, an 80-year-old and a 35-year-old man who managed to escape the flames were already outside the home, but two others were still trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued an 83-year-old man in serious condition with minor burns and a 50-year-old woman in grave condition.

There were also numerous animals inside the home. Fire crews pulled a dog from the flames and were seen administering oxygen to the animal at the scene. The dog recovered a short while later, but three cats who were also inside did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.