2 people found dead at shooting scene in South Los Angeles, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people are dead after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday evening, according to police.

Los Angeles police responded to a multi-victim shooting scene at 6:24 p.m. at Dalton Avenue and Florence Avenue.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD said. Investigators were looking into reports of a third victim, and possibly others.

LAPD said no one had been taken into custody and no description was available of the possible suspect(s).

This is a breaking report. This page will be updated when new details become available.