2 people trapped in avalanche, 1 seriously injured at Mammoth Mountain following powerful snowstorm

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were trapped, one seriously injured in an avalanche at Mammoth Mountain Friday morning during mitigation work following the powerful snowstorm.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Lincoln Mountain. According to Mammoth Mountain officials, two patrol staff members were caught in the avalanche.

One of the patrollers was reported to be responsive when extracted from the scene. The other was transported to Mammoth Hospital with serious injuries and later flown out of the area for further care.

The area was closed to the public at the time the incident unfolded.

The entire mountain and lift operations were closed at 12:00 p.m. Friday and are no expected to resume until Saturday morning.

"All lifts will need to be individually assessed, dug out and proper mitigation must take place before any terrain opens," said Mammoth Mountain officials in a statement released on their website.

The region got approximately six feet of snow in 36 hours.