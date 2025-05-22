Two individuals are believed to be deceased, sources said.

2 shot outside of event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC: Sources

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One man and one woman were shot outside of an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in the Northwest neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The two shooting victims are connected to a foreign embassy's diplomatic staff, multiple sources confirmed.

At least one of the people shot is believed to be a member of the Israeli embassy staff, according to sources.

At least one person is believed to be deceased and a second was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, they told ABC News. A second person was later believed to also be killed in the shooting.

