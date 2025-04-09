2 women killed in South Los Angeles crash, CHP says alcohol was involved

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning when a driver ran a red light and broadsided another car, and authorities say alcohol was a factor.

The collision happened around 12:09 a.m. near Normandie Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the driver of a Buick Envision was going northbound when it barreled through the traffic signal and collided with a Honda CR-V that was traveling eastbound. That caused the Honda to hit a light pole and then careen into a nearby gas station.

Two women in the Honda died at the scene, and two passengers in that car were taken to the hospital. Both people in the Buick were also taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.