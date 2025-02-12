2-year-old boy reunited with Orange County firefighters who saved his life during choking incident

It was a full-circle moment for Orange County Fire Authority firefighters at Station 76 who reunited with 2-year-old Liam Sanchez and his family after saving the boy's life.

Firefighter Robert Hays said, "It's great being able to see him and being healthy and just being able to enjoy this moment. So it's pretty awesome."

The fire crew was dispatched to a nearby daycare to a toddler who was choking.

"When we did get there, we did find Liam here choking with very poor skin signs and lack of oxygen," Hays said.

Every second counts during this type of high-stress call.

Hays said, "When we walked in the door my captain took action as a radio medic and started to do something -- chest thrusts and back slaps -- trying to remove the object."

When that didn't work Hays used specialized tools.

"That day I was patient man, so I went to go manage the airway where we were able to visualize the grape and then remove that grape," he said.

Liam's mother Jennifer Valdez was getting ready to leave work when she was notified about the emergency.

She said, "I tried to get there as fast as I can and it was just scary. I didn't know what, if he was OK."

Liam's parents are relieved at how fast firefighters were able to save their son.

Valdez said, "Very, very, very thankful that they were able to get to him as fast as they did and were able to use that tool that they used to take out whatever he had."

Liam's father, William Sanchez said, "I wish I had the time when it all happened to give my thanks the same day but I was at his bedside. I was super grateful, super thankful that they were able to get to him when they got to him."

If you ever encounter an incident where a child is choking, Whitney Patnode with Children's Hospital of Orange County said, don't panic -- call 911 and jump into action.

"I feel like if you can pick them up and you can administer back blows instead of doing a Heimlich maneuver, usually that will help dislodge that item," Patnode said.

Liam's family said they hope others don't have to experience this scary situation that could have had a very different ending.

Valdez said, "Happy that he's here and happy that they did their work."

Liam may be too young to remember exactly how these firefighters saved his life, but his parents hope he has an inclination to show his appreciation and gratitude to firefighters everywhere.