2-year-old hit by car in Exposition Park after wandering out of house

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 2-year-old boy was struck and injured by a driver in Exposition Park after he wandered out of a house on his own, authorities said.

The incident all happened around midnight Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halldale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the toddler apparently left a nearby home by himself, and was in the middle of the road when he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery and was last said to be in stable condition.

The driver who hit him stayed at the scene. Police said there was no evidence that alcohol or speeding played a factor in the incident.