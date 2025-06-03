20-year-old woman shot to death in Costa Mesa; victim and suspect apparently knew each other

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year-old woman was shot to death Monday night in Costa Mesa, and the at-large suspect was apparently someone she knew, authorities said.

The shooting was reported by multiple callers shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lukup Lane, in a neighborhood between Harbor Boulevard and the Costa Mesa Country, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene and found the woman on a sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds, a news release said. Police rendered medical aid that was taken over by Costa Mesa firefighters, who transported the victim to a hospital, where she died.

"To protect the investigation, the name of the victim is being withheld at this time," the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a statement. "It appears the victim was known to the suspect, who is still outstanding."

No details about a possible motive were immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police Detective Stocking at 714-754-5392 or Sergeant Jacobi at 714-754-5352.