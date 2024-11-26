Bésame Mucho cancels upcoming festival at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 2024 Bésame Mucho Festival, which was set for next month at Dodger Stadium, has been canceled.

The festival featured Latin artists from several generations and genres. This year's festival would have featured Shakira as the headliner, as well as performances by Pitbull and Los Tigres del Norte.

The festival began in Los Angeles back in 2022 and has sold out in the past.

Details behind the cancellation were not available, but the announcement on Instagram cited "circumstances beyond our control."

Tickets that were already purchased will be refunded.