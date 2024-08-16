23 Emmy nominations for 'The Bear' sets new most-ever for a comedy record

LOS ANGELES -- Season 2 of "The Bear" set a new record with 23 Emmy nominations, which is the most-ever for a comedy.

The Hulu series is looking to repeat in the Outstanding Comedy category, and its Emmy-winning stars - Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach - are all nominated again for Season 2.

"It's the greatest job I've ever had," White said. "I love everybody in the cast. I love everybody in the crew. It's changed my life."

Edebri added, "I love Chris Storer, our show creator and main director. And I think there's a level of artistry that he's really pushing himself with that is very exciting."

I'm very honored," Moss-Bachrach said. "I just take it as a testament to the show."

A-list guest stars in "The Bear" are also nominated, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, Jon Bernthal, Will Poulter and Bob Odenkirk.

And for the first time, supporting castmember Liza Colón-Zayas and Lionel Boyce are nominated.

"I love that people relate to her," Colón-Zayas said. "That they feel like she's family."

At the Season 3 premiere, Boyce told us, 'I'm freaking out on the inside. You can't see it 'cause I'm wearing an undershirt, but I'm sweating!"

