Viola Davis, Greta Lee, Steve Martin among presenters announced for Emmys

A star-studded lineup has been announced for this year's presenters for the 76th Emmy Awards hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.
The lineup represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees - all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.
In addition to the list of presenters below, there will also be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.
The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.
Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.