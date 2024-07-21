Sen. Manchin, 'with a heavy heart,' calls on President Joe Biden to end his presidential campaign

Among the latest of lawmakers calling on President Joe Biden to resign is Independent Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday called on Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign and "to pass the torch to a new generation," the latest domino to fall in a broader Democratic upheaval over the president's ability to win this November.

"He will go down with a legacy unlike many people, as one of the finest and truly a (patriotic) American," Manchin said. "So, with that, I come with a heavy heart to think the time has come for him to pass the torch to a new generation."

Manchin, I-W.Va., who caucuses with Democrats but left the party earlier this year, told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that the swell of Democrats issuing similar calls after last month's debate made the current situation untenable for Biden.

"The first week after the debate, I thought the president needed time to evaluate and make a decision if he was going to at that time, and then I thought, well, we'd hear from my colleagues who are in very difficult, challenging areas of the country, whether it be in Congress, as far as their districts, or in the states, as far as my senators, and they're speaking out now. And then when you see the donor class, basically, speaking up and saying that they went a different direction, if you will," he said.

Manchin argued that dropping out now would allow Biden to tackle a litany of issues he's prioritized, including uniting the country, ending fighting in Gaza and helping Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion, on top of being "able to show the rest of the world the orderly transfer of power from the superpower of the world."

Worries over Biden's electoral future have mounted after last month's debate, where Biden offered an empty gaze and answers that were, at times, incoherent.

Manchin said he hasn't witnessed anything in his personal interactions with Biden that would cause him concern over the president's mental acuity but conceded that "it's concerning when you watch him" on the campaign trail, though the two haven't spoken in the last three weeks.

The West Virginian added that he still thought Biden could finish his term, noting that while a national campaign takes an "unbelievable" toll, that "he can finish this job that he started and finish the way he wanted to lead."

Still, Biden has remained adamant that he'll stay in the race in the face of calls from more than 35 lawmakers for him to drop out, a number that continues to grow. And as he digs in, he retains defenders on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who has campaigned across the country for Biden, warned that pressure for the president to drop out could rub some voters the wrong way.

"One of the things we underestimate is that Joe Biden actually has a coalition, African American women, blue-collar workers, seniors who voted for him, and if he feels bullied out, those voters are going to feel that they were bullied out. So, it is his decision," Khanna told Raddatz on "This Week" on Sunday. "You can't just have someone after the fact engineer a ticket that may not be consistent with where the Democratic primary electorate is."

Khanna went on to recount Biden's accomplishments, including hefty investments in infrastructure, and noted that despite longstanding concerns about the president's age, no big-name contender primaried him.

"It's his decision about what he wants to do, and I trust him. I trust his patriotism to make the right decision. And there's a process in this country. If you want to run for president, go get votes in New Hampshire, in South Carolina, in Nevada," Khanna said.

Should Biden drop out, it's unclear what would come next.

Some in the party argue that Vice President Kamala Harris would be next up for the nomination, but others insist that a more open process would benefit the party.

"A healthy competition is what it's all about," Manchin said Sunday. "And that's why I believe it should be an open process."

When asked if Harris could win, Manchin responded that "the process would show" whether or not she could, though he did name-check Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as two Democrats who have been able to govern effectively in red and purple states -- and who also have been mentioned as future potential presidential candidates.

"A lot of good people out there. I want to get behind and support whichever is able to adopt an all-inclusive proposition," Manchin said.

Khanna, meanwhile, expressed confidence that Harris would have an edge given her existing spot on the national ticket.

"I believe that the vice president would win that vote," he said Sunday. "I don't think you're gonna see many people challenge her. I mean, these are Biden-Harris delegates. It's not an open primary. I think if it were an open primary, there should be many candidates."