Accessible opportunities: 2025 Disability Pride Month events in Southern California

July is Disability Pride Month, which celebrates those who organized to create the Americans with Disabilities Act that became law on July 26, 1990.

Here is a list of 2025 events and celebrations for the disabled community and their allies in Southern California:

Older Adult Activities

Every other Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

San Angelo Park, La Puente

Adults ages 55 and older can access essential resources and pursue a wide variety of interests. This initiative provides opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering social connections and engaging in activities designed to promote mental sharpness, physical health and overall well-being.

ad.lacounty.gov

All Abilities Community "Schmoozendoodle"

Tuesday, July 22, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 26, 11 a.m. - noon

Villa Parke Community Center, Second Floor, Pasadena

Enjoy guided doodling with an adaptive art teacher. Starting from basic shapes, watch your doodles transform into unique creations in a social and supportive atmosphere. The Villa Parke Library will display creations in an ongoing exhibit.

cityofpasadena.net

Neurodivergent Family Night

Thursday, July 24, 5 - 7 p.m.

Pretend City Children's Museum, Irvine

A free evening where children and caretakers are invited to play in a sensory-friendly, neuro-affirming environment! On these nights, lights are dim, and sounds are turned off in the museum. Capacity limited to 250.

pretendcity.org

Building Social Skills for Individuals with Disabilities

Thursday, July 24, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

New Horizons Sam's Café, Los Angeles

An interactive workshop for loved ones, family members and parents on building social skills for individuals with disabilities. All families and supporters are welcome to come and learn how to support their loved ones in the workplace and the community.

newhorizons-sfv.org

Young Adults & Teen Titans Summer BBQ

Friday, July 25, 6 - 8 p.m.

Parents' Place Family Resource and Empowerment Center, West Covina

A safe and supportive environment for teens and young adults with disabilities to come together and socialize, featuring burgers, karaoke, music and games. For more information and details, call the office at (626) 919-1091.

parentsplacefrc.com

California Achieving Better Life Experience (CalABLE) Workshop

Tuesday, July 29, 10 a.m. - noon

Parents' Place Family Resource and Empowerment Center

CalABLE is California's tax-advantaged savings and investment plan for people with disabilities. This workshop will explain how members of the disability community can build financial security without losing public benefits, as well as how to save for needs and goals.

eventbrite.com

