Hollywood Bowl 2025 summer season lineup includes performances by Hugh Jackman and Cynthia Erivo

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 2025 Hollywood Bowl summer season lineup has been released, and some must-see performances are in store.

The summer shows start in June with an opening night performance by award-winning singer and actor Hugh Jackman. He'll be performing songs from "The Greatest Showman," "The Music Man" and more.

Jackman will be accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, led by conductor Thomas Wilkins, and musicians of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). The one-night-only annual gala raises money for the LA Phil's music education initiatives.

Also on the list is "The Return of the Hollywood Bowl Musical." The Hollywood Bowl tradition returns with "Jesus Christ Superstar" by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo is cast as Jesus.

Other performers include Grace Jones, Juanes, Angélique Kidjo and Yo-Yo Ma, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, The Roots, Diana Ross, Yuja Wang and more. We'll also see plenty of conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who will be leading the LA Phil for his last year.

The LA Phil will also be presenting a free "We Love LA" concert on Tuesday, April 1, and of course, we'll see the annual 4th of July celebration with Earth, Wind & Fire.

For more information, visit the Hollywood Bowl's website.