Robert Downey Jr., DaVine Joy Randolph among presenters for 97th Oscars

Amid the L.A. fires, Conan O'Brien, 2025 Oscars host, commented on what he and the Academy are doing to "respect the moment."

Amid the L.A. fires, Conan O'Brien, 2025 Oscars host, commented on what he and the Academy are doing to "respect the moment."

Amid the L.A. fires, Conan O'Brien, 2025 Oscars host, commented on what he and the Academy are doing to "respect the moment."

Amid the L.A. fires, Conan O'Brien, 2025 Oscars host, commented on what he and the Academy are doing to "respect the moment."

Four Academy Award winners are returning to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone will present at the 97th Oscars.

Left to right: Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy pose in the press room at the Oscars on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2 and 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees

More presenters and exciting news about the Oscars will be announced in the coming weeks.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.